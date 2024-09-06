Telos opens new TSA PreCheck enrollment locations.

Telos Corporation is opening new Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck locations in Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. These locations began offering enrollment services on September 2. Telos now has 99 TSA PreCheck enrollment centers open across the United States and expects to launch additional locations throughout the remainder of 2024.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1-compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.

New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll or schedule an enrollment appointment by visiting the authorized Telos TSA PreCheck website. Existing TSA PreCheck members throughout the US can renew directly on Telos’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

Clear, which also provides TSA PreCheck enrollment services, recently announced the opening of six new locations.