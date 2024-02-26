Schiphol opens two non-Schengen lounges

oneworld alliance and Swissport have opened two lounges at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands – the oneworld Lounge and the Aspire Lounge.

Both are located in the airport’s Lounge 2 area and have been designed to offer travelers flying to a non-Schengen destination a luxurious place to relax.

The oneworld Lounge is a 10-minute walk from the gates used by alliance member airlines. It is 473m2 and offers a choice of seats in a bright and contemporary setting. The design by D/DOCK features a fully branded oneworld environment, featuring references to Amsterdam, such as the lighting which is inspired by the street lanterns along Amsterdam’s iconic canals. Aspire Executive Lounges, Swissport’s airport lounge brand, is responsible for the day-to-day running of the space.

Jochem Straatman, art director at D/DOCK, said, “We’ve developed a contemporary, premium lounge experience with a design, features and furnishings that pay tribute to life in the Netherlands. This luxury lounge experience makes traveling simple, relaxing and enjoyable.”

In addition to being responsible for the daily management of the oneworld Lounge, Swissport has also upgraded and opened its Aspire Lounge. This lounge can be booked by anyone flying to a non-Schengen destination. To make things more efficient, both lounges share a kitchen where chefs prepare fresh meals.

The design of the Swissport lounge also includes subtle references to Amsterdam and the Netherlands. According to the company, guests are welcomed by eye-catching, and impactful gestures, with “subtle nods to the Amsterdamse School design character and the basalt stones of the Dutch dykes”. Swissport has also expanded workspace options for business travelers. In addition, to align with Swissport’s sustainability goals, the new lounge contains reused furnishings from the old lounge.

