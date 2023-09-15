United opens new Club lounge at Denver International Airport

United Airlines has announced the opening of its largest United Club in Denver International Airport’s B Concourse. The 35,000ft² facility follows last month’s opening of a 24,000ft² United Club opened in the A Concourse. United will open an additional revamped club in 2025, at which time Denver International Airport will feature more than 100,000ft² of United Club space – nearly the size of two football fields.

With more than two-thirds of United customers connecting to other places in Denver, the new clubs are expected to accommodate more than twice as many passengers as before.

The opening of these new clubs follows United unveiling a new club concept, United Club FlySM, in Denver last year – a first-of-its-kind for a US airline, which gives United Club members with quick connections a grab-and-go concept offering enhanced food and beverage. Since opening, United Club Fly has been visited by more than 100,000 travelers.

“The new United Club locations are designed and operated to reflect feedback from our customers and match the way their travel has evolved in recent years,” said Alexander Dorow, United’s head of clubs and lounges. “We’re growing our hub in the Mile High City, and the expansion and renovation of United Club locations represents our commitment to Colorado and our customers’ experience.”

The new B Concourse United Club is on three levels and has more than 600 seats, making it the largest club in United’s network. The space reflects Denver’s beer scene, with brewery-inspired elements and a beer-tasting experience at the feature bar on the mezzanine level.

Inspired by Denver’s urban areas, the space features details such as concrete flooring, hand-crafted decor and exposed ceilings for a sleek, modern design. Throughout the space, guests can enjoy a variety of locally sourced furnishings and artwork, including photography, paintings, sculptures and murals that reflect the Denver community.

Like the A Concourse Club, it includes enhanced amenities such as free high-speed wi-fi, self-scan entry gates for seamless club access, agent-on-demand kiosks for any travel planning questions and wellness rooms.

This expansion is part of the United’s nearly US$1bn investment to improve the customer experience at Denver. Earlier this year, United announced new non-stops flights to six destinations, including four not served by any other Denver airline, and local infrastructure improvements such as 12 new gates set to open in the A and B concourses by the middle of 2024. This will give United 90 total gates, the most at Denver International Airport.