DHL eCommerce opens flagship sorting hub near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport

DHL eCommerce has opened a new 307,000ft2 (28,500m2) distribution center in Hebron, near Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

DHL combined three properties it leased in a business park in the CVG area into the US$74m distribution center that will employ approximately 400 full and part-time employees. The facility will be equipped with a Honeywell IntelliSort cross-belt loop sorter capable of processing up to 50,000 parcels and packages per hour. The new facility will also house an NPI Gen3 Xstream Dual Lane Sliding Shoe Sorter designed to process up to 24,000 domestic and international parcels and packages per hour.

The distribution center represents the largest sorting and cross-dock hub in DHL eCommerce’s US network, with the ability to unload up to 20 trucks per hour, and sort and reload outbound trucks for final mile delivery.

The building is also the first distribution center in the DHL eCommerce US network to be partially solar powered, with 684 solar panels generating approximately 25% of the building’s total energy. Other green features include three EV charging stations, a rainwater retention system to feed irrigation, and recycled construction material with steel and flooring. The facility has a building management system to monitor distribution center conditions and control all high-efficiency HVAC equipment.

Lee Spratt, DHL eCommerce, Americas, said, “DHL eCommerce has been operating in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area for 20 years, and it’s considered one of our US hubs for domestic and international shipments. This investment is our commitment to our customers to have the best footprint in strategic markets to get their goods in the hands of consumers as quickly as possible through automation while operating sustainably.”