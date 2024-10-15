ACI seeks consultant for airport climate adaptation study

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APAC & MID) is inviting consultants to submit proposals for a study on climate adaptation approaches for APAC & MID airports. The study aims to strengthen airport resilience in alignment with global climate adaptation goals for airports in the region.

Building and maintaining resilient infrastructure is becoming crucial alongside efforts to decarbonize assets. Despite global net-zero commitments, intensifying weather patterns and extreme events continue to affect airports worldwide, highlighting the urgent need for a resilient approach for airports.

At COP28 in Dubai in December 2023, parties agreed on targets for the Global Goal on Adaptation and its framework, establishing global objectives to guide countries in developing and implementing adaptation plans. Airports are encouraged to align with this global imperative.

ACI APAC & MID has already published its Policy Brief: Airports’ Resilience and Adaptation to Changing Climate, which provides case studies and practical guidance for airports. Additionally, the Tendering Guides for Climate Resilience Planning offers new information regarding climate risk assessments in the region.

Now, ACI APAC & MID seeks to commission a competent consultant to provide a comprehensive plan for developing a step-by-step approach to enhance airport resilience, including creating climate risk assessment tools, piloting these tools, engaging stakeholders, and developing dashboards to monitor and guide ongoing adaptation efforts.

The study will include, but is not limited to, the development of overarching process, climate risk assessment toolkits and guidance documents; implementation of the toolkits and guidance documentation; and the development of monitoring dashboards and reporting. Proposals may be submitted by November 20, 2024.

