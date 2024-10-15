Melbourne Airport commits A$1.5m to young people charities

Melbourne Airport has signed five-year partnership agreements with local charity groups Western Chances and Banksia Gardens worth more than A$1.5m (US$1m) to support the work they do for communities in Melbourne’s north and west.

Local youth charities

The new five-year, A$875,000 (US$500,000) partnership agreement with Western Chances will provide scholarships, employment opportunity programs and ongoing support to hundreds of young people in Melbourne’s west.

Since 2004, Western Chances has assisted more than 4,000 young people in Melbourne’s west to fulfill their potential through scholarships and free access to programs, enabling recipients the access to education and support they need.

Banksia Gardens will receive more than A$600,000 (US$400,000) to support early childhood education and training for those experiencing disadvantage in the City of Hume and Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Operating in one of Australia’s most disadvantaged postcodes, Banksia Gardens is home to more than 30 groups and associations whose services support more than 80,000 people annually.

Lorie Argus, CEO of Melbourne Airport, said, “The airport is proud to support local charities that make a tangible difference to the lives of so many families. The work Western Chances and Banksia Gardens do for communities in the north and west of the city is invaluable, and we are proud to play a small role in supporting that. We have two Western Chances scholarship recipients working at the airport whose careers wouldn’t have been possible without the support given to them by the charity. Melbourne Airport is the largest employer in the local area, and we recognize the importance of establishing pathways and providing education to give people the skills they need to kick start their careers.”

Gina Dougall, CEO of Banksia Gardens Community Services, added, “The partnership with Melbourne Airport will help support the essential work it does in the community. We are incredibly grateful for the continued partnership with Melbourne Airport, which has been instrumental in enabling us to maintain and expand our vital programs, including the After-School Study Program, the Scholarship Program and the Northern Centre for Excellence in School Engagement (including Project REAL). Their generous support ensures that we can continue providing life-changing opportunities for young people in our community, helping them thrive academically and achieve their full potential.”

Terry Bracks, founding chair of Western Chances, stated, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our partnership with Melbourne Airport for another five years, building on a remarkable 15-year history of breaking down barriers and supporting young people in Melbourne’s west. Their continued support will fund 650 scholarships, along with our Dream Big Awards, providing life-changing opportunities for our talented young people to thrive and achieve their potential.”

2024 Community Grants

Melbourne Airport also announced the recipients of the 2024 Community Grants program, which provides A$10,000 (US$6,700) each to community centers and neighborhood houses within 20km of the airport.

Ten neighborhood houses received grants this year for a total of A$100,000 (US67,142). These funds will go toward programs that assist children, teenagers and adults in their studies, training and career endeavours.

The 2024 grant recipients are: Kensington Neighbourhood House Inc (Project name: Strong Foundations); Hillside Community Centre and Neighbourhood House (Project name: Industry Pathways – Creating career pathways to the Construction, Transport and Warehousing industry for Diverse Communities); Olympic Neighbourhood House (Project name: Dynamic Divergence: Dance for neurodiverse (ND) children/young people, developing cognitive social emotional physical self-regulation skills. Develop awareness workshops for schools/employers on strengths/challenges & strategies to support the ND); Banksia Gardens Community Services (Project name: Naughty Broady – Young Makers Lab); Duke Street Community House Inc (Project name: Empowering Migrant Women Through Volunteering); Farnham Street Neighbourhood Learning Centre (Project name: Fabulous Form Help); Dallas Neighbourhood House (Project name: Active Living and Wellness Program for Multicultural Communities); West Footscray Neighbourhood House (Project name: Wee Folk Weekend Playgroup); Williamstown Community and Education Centre (Project name: Spotswood Rejuvenation); and Lalor Neighbourhood House (Project name: Youth Public Art Project).

In related news, Melbourne Airport recently unveiled plans for the Elite Park development, an entertainment, leisure and retail precinct. The 32-hectare site, located between the Tullamarine Freeway and Airport Drive, is expected to support 2,140 jobs across a range of industries that will largely be filled from nearby communities in Hume and Brimbank. Click here to read the full story.