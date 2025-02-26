ACI World projects 22.3 billion passengers by 2053

According to Airports Council International (ACI) World’s Airport Traffic Forecasts 2024–2053 report, global passenger numbers are expected to reach 17.7 billion by 2043 and 22.3 billion by 2053 – nearly 2.4 times the projected volume for 2024.

ML-powered insights

The ACI World Airport Traffic Forecasts 2024–2053 report includes granular forecasts for: total passengers (international and domestic), air cargo volumes and total aircraft movements. The report also introduces a new forecasting methodology based on advanced machine learning (ML) techniques, ensuring greater accuracy and relevance for long-term data-driven decision-making.

The new forecasts, which cover 99.8% of global markets across 161 countries, highlight a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2024 to 2043, with a slightly slower CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2053. The projections indicate a steady upward trajectory in global aviation, driven by factors such as a rising middle-class travel demand in emerging markets, strengthened international travel and continued investments in airport infrastructure.

However, short-term challenges include geopolitical tensions, economic instability, trade shifts like reintroduced tariffs and supply chain bottlenecks, which may slow recovery in some regions.

Justin Erbacci, director general of ACI World, commented, “Despite the challenges in the near term, global air travel is poised for steady, sustained growth. It is crucial for airports, airlines and policymakers to take bold, forward-thinking action to anticipate and meet the demands of the future. ACI World remains unwavering in its commitment to support its airport members, helping them navigate evolving dynamics and seize opportunities ahead.”

Global passenger traffic growth

Between 2024 and 2043, global passenger traffic is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching 17.7 billion passengers. By 2053, global passenger traffic is expected to nearly double, reaching 22.3 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2053.

Domestic vs international global traffic growth

International passenger traffic is expected to grow at a faster rate than domestic traffic over the next three decades. From 2024 to 2053, international traffic is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%, while domestic traffic will expand at a slightly slower pace of 2.8%.

Growth in emerging markets

The forecast highlights continued strong growth in emerging markets, driven by a rising middle class and increasing demand for air travel. Investments in airport infrastructure in these regions will play a key role in supporting this expansion.

Air cargo growth

Global air cargo is projected to grow steadily, with a CAGR of 2.7% from 2024 to 2043 and 2.4% from 2024 to 2053. However, ACI World cautions that evolving trade policies and supply chain disruptions could introduce volatility in the sector.

Aircraft movements

The number of aircraft movements is expected to increase significantly, reaching 149 million by 2043 and 176 million by 2053. Airports worldwide will need to prepare for this growth by enhancing operational efficiency and investing in infrastructure.

In related news, the OAG recently unveiled its annual ranking of the world’s busiest airports for 2024, which found that Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson remained world’s busiest airport. Click here to read the full story.