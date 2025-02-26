SPEAKER INTERVIEW: Marisa Von Wieding and Palmina Whelan of the New Terminal One at JFK

Marisa Von Wieding, vice president (VP) of operations, and Palmina Whelan, capital program director of the New Terminal One, at JFK, will give a presentation titled “The New Terminal One: A new global gateway” at Passenger Terminal Conference 2025 in Madrid, Spain, in April. PTT sits down with Wieding and Whelan to find out more in the lead-up to the event.

What makes the New Terminal One a groundbreaking project for JFK and international aviation?

As the largest public-private partnership in the United States, the New Terminal One is a transformative project for JFK Airport and international aviation. Supported by our financial sponsors Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico and Carlyle, our terminal will be the largest at JFK when complete, spanning 2,600,000ft2 and featuring 23 gates.

The terminal will be home to half of the airport’s available widebody gates that can accommodate the larger aircraft types that are so key to international travel, enabling the transformation of JFK into the world-class global gateway the region deserves. The New Terminal One will feature cutting-edge technology, a sustainable and resilient design and expansive light-filled spaces. But it’s more than that – the New Terminal One is a testament to the groundbreaking innovation that transpires from partnerships between the private sector, public agencies, labor and communities.

How will the terminal update the passenger experience?

At New Terminal One, guests will be greeted with personalized options and amenities from the moment they arrive. Access to highly trained terminal team members and seamless technology will offer guests the ability to choose how they wish to interact with the terminal. A variety of spaces geared to different demographics, as well as curated retail options, locally inspired dining and inspiring art will cultivate a uniquely New York sense of place.

The terminal will offer processes and services at security and immigration that our guests will find unmatched elsewhere, setting a new benchmark for the guest experience at the nation’s largest aviation gateway for international travel. Making travel inclusive for all is also a key focus – our entire facility will be ADA-compliant, with amenities and services catering to guests who might need additional support on their journey.

What sustainability initiatives have been incorporated into the design and operation?

Resiliency and sustainability are at the core of our design. The terminal will be home to an innovative microgrid system, which will feature the largest solar array of its kind in New York City with 13,000 solar panels.

We are the first terminal in the world to procure a centralized fleet of electric ground support equipment, which reduces environmental impact and optimizes equipment usage. Additional initiatives include rainwater harvesting to reuse for toilet flushing and landscape irrigation and a comprehensive waste management program, to help reduce the environmental impact of our operations.

What challenges did the team face in bringing this vision to life, and how were they overcome?

The global pandemic grounded international travel in 2020, in the earlier days of our project. Despite the many difficulties faced during that time, our sponsors and team persevered, developing a way forward for the project during a time of significant uncertainty for global travel.

Constructing a project of this magnitude requires overcoming complexities, including building in one of the busiest airspaces in the world alongside other projects in the overall JFK redevelopment. The key is always collaboration and communication. Our team works in close partnership with the port authority and all our stakeholders to ensure success and alignment every step of the way.

How do you think the New Terminal One sets the standard for future airport developments?

As the United States’ largest privately financed public-private partnership, we are redefining how aviation infrastructure is developed and operated in the nation. Using the P3 model for infrastructure development has proven successful in many parts of the world, by delivering major projects that are innovative and efficient, benefiting customers and the surrounding communities. The New Terminal One will serve as a critical domestic proof point for the P3 model for airport infrastructure in the United States.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

This terminal is more than just an infrastructure project; it’s setting a new benchmark in the future of travel. By prioritizing sustainability, technology and the guest experience while reflecting the local character of Queens and New York, we hope to create a landmark that will inspire future airport developments worldwide.

