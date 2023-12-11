UPS to develop hub facility at Hong Kong International

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) has reached an agreement with United Parcel Service (UPS) to develop a hub facility at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), which will improve the airport’s cargo capacity.

Expected to be completed in 2028, the express cargo facility will be designed with a handling capacity of close to 1 million metric tons per year and will be built on a land parcel of 2ha with airside access.

Fred Lam, CEO of AAHK said, “We have long embraced the growing importance of e-commerce in global trade and have been taking forward several strategic new facilities in order to capture the new opportunities and further sharpen our competitiveness in air cargo. UPS’s new facility is another important addition to our portfolio of cargo facilities which will help HKIA strengthen its position as a leading global air cargo and e-commerce fulfilment hub.”

In 2022, HKIA was named the world’s busiest cargo airport by Airports Council International, having handled a total of 4.2 million metric tons of cargo during the year. When the Three-runway System operates in full, HKIA will be able to handle an annual cargo volume of 10 million metric tons.

Alongside this project, HKIA’s existing express cargo handling capacity has expanded and a new logistics center focusing on e-commerce has also just been completed. The pilot scheme of the new sea-air intermodal transshipment model linking HKIA and Dongguan has been running since April 2023, with the permanent facility being developed.