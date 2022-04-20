FedEx Express expands operations at Newcastle International Airport

FedEx Express has moved into its own facility at Newcastle International Airport in the UK as it expands operations at the airport.

The facility is equipped with scanning technology to enable on-site sorting and package scanning. It also supports an upgrade to a FedEx-branded B737-400 aircraft, which is three times the size of its current ATR72 aircraft, adding approximately 149,000 lb of additional inbound and outbound capacity per week. A weekly outbound flight will be added to the current flight schedule, meaning five outbound flights and four inbound flights will operate to and from Newcastle Airport.

In expanding its operations at the airport, FedEx Express has created 17 jobs – increasing the team from four to 21 employees – to support the growing export and import demands in the region.

Edward Clarke, vice president operations UK, FedEx Express, said, “We are excited about our latest investment at Newcastle International Airport. It reflects our ambition to continuously expand and improve our business and helps support our customers in Northeast England to grow their businesses within the region and around the world. Our new facility also provides our team members with a more modern working environment and a true home for our growing company.”

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport, said, “FedEx is a key business partner at Newcastle International Airport, and we welcome its investment and commitment to the airport and to the region. By increasing import and export capability, FedEx is supporting growing demand from Northeast businesses, and in turn, helping to generate additional jobs. This investment highlights the strategic importance of Newcastle International Airport nationally and we look forward to our continued strong working relationship with FedEx.”