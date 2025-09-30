AirTera launches biometric screening platform.

AirTera has launched a patent-pending biometric screening platform developed in collaboration with the USA’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and other aviation stakeholders. The DepartureCheck platform compares passengers’ faces to official photographic identification. It is designed to automatically detect fraudulent or non-compliant IDs and flag mismatches in traveler data. The system verifies manifest details and cross-checks identities before passengers step on board their flight.

DepartureCheck supports modular deployment and is designed for interoperability with tools like the FL3XX aviation management platform.

