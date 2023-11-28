Ink Innovation to implement departure control system at Munich Airport

Ink Innovation will implement its departure control system (Ink DCS) into ground handling company FRS Services’ (FRS) operations at Munich Airport (MUC) in Germany.

The DCS is expected to improve process efficiency, especially in check-in, baggage and boarding. It also offers additional modules to enhance ground operations. The system has an intuitive interface that enables staff to train more rapidly, which ensures a decreased learning curve and reduces pressure on employees while boosting their operational productivity. This efficiency helps the company to attract more airlines to service.

Jürgen Sterzinger, CEO of FRS Services, said, “We look forward to working together, shaping the future together, overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities with a shared determination to succeed. In a constantly evolving and interconnected world, we know that our success is inextricably linked to the strength of our collaborations and digital development. We are convinced that by working together with Ink, we can unlock untapped potential and create lasting synergies and added value for everyone involved. As CEO of FRS Services, I am proud to emphasize the profound importance of partnerships on our path to innovation, growth and sustainable progress.”

Janet Richards, chief commercial officer of Ink, commented, “It’s an honor to integrate FRS into Ink ecosystem. Our suite of solutions will be instrumental in fueling FRS’s long-term aspirations, setting new standards in passenger satisfaction, connecting journeys and driving new airline engagements.”

