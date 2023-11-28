Arconas and Heller Furniture sign distribution agreement

Airport furniture specialist Arconas has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with manufacturer Heller Furniture for the transportation market.

Heller’s furniture range is suitable for both indoors and outdoors. Manufactured in the USA, all products are created to be high-quality, well-designed, easy to maintain and eco-friendly.

“At Arconas, we have always strived to enhance the passenger experience through our wide range of furniture options,” said Pablo Reich, executive vice president at Arconas. “Heller Furniture shares our vision for design excellence and our commitment to quality and sustainability. We are proud and confident that this partnership will enable us to provide our clients with even more choice.”

“We are excited to join forces with Arconas in this collaboration,” said John Edelman, president of Heller. “Heller Furniture has always been at the forefront of innovative design and by working together with Arconas, we can extend our design sensibilities to the transportation audience.”

