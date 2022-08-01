Kuala Lumpur Airport to implement a collaborative decision-making system

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia is to implement an airport collaborative decision making (A-CDM) integrated system to increase the operational efficiency of its ecosystem.

A-CDM integrates the operations of the airport, air traffic control, regulator, airlines and ground handlers on a unified platform to enable collaborative decision making, establish common situational awareness and improve the exchange of information. This is intended to improve air traffic through the enhanced predictability of events and optimized use of resources. In turn, this is hoped to reduce waiting times on the runway, and increase customer satisfaction and productivity for ground handling activities. The system is expected to enhance airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) and help all airport parties strategically use resources and manage flight operations and passenger flow more effectively. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), 18 airports in Asia-Pacific have already implemented A-CDM and 23 others are embarking on it.

KLIA’s initiative will involve a collaboration between seven stakeholders at the airport including the Civil Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Malaysia Airlines (MH), AirAsia (AK), Batik Air (ID), AeroDarat, Pos Aviation and Ground Team Red (GTR). The stakeholders have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) witnessed by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Datuk Isham Ishak, to commemorate the collaboration.

Dato’ Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, managing director of Malaysia Airports, said, “As the national airport operator, we are continuously working with all stakeholders to enhance the service standards. The MoU that is signed today intends to bring the relevant partners at KLIA together and explore the benefits of A-CDM. A-CDM uses real-time data accessible to everyone for smoother process flow management. Embarking on the initiative allows national aviation players to better serve passengers, thus we are very appreciative of the support shown by all stakeholders.”

