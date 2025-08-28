Leeds Bradford Airport reports strong passenger growth.

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in the UK is celebrating a significant milestone, having welcomed over three million passengers so far in 2025 – the earliest point in the calendar year the airport has ever reached this figure.

August is also set to break records, with more than 530,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport by the end of the month. This marks the busiest single month in LBA’s history and reflects the airport’s growing popularity as the region’s international gateway.

These milestones come as LBA delivers a £100m (US$135m) investment in a transformative terminal extension, including 83% more seating, uninterrupted runway views and a streamlined arrivals experience with faster baggage reclaim and enhanced passport control. Work on Phase 2 of the project has begun, focusing on refurbishing the existing terminal to improve the passenger experience and modernize existing terminal infrastructure. The regeneration project has been designed to enhance every stage of the passenger journey and futureproof the airport for continued growth.

“To be breaking records at a time when we are investing so heavily in transforming our terminal is a real testament to the dedication of our people and the support of our passengers,” said Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport. “Running a live construction site while continuing to deliver record passenger numbers is no small feat, and I’m incredibly proud of the way our teams have gone above and beyond. I’d also like to thank our customers for their patience as we work to create something Yorkshire can be proud of – a modern airport ready for the future.”

Declan Maguire, the airport’s aviation director, added, “Reaching the three-million-passenger milestone at this stage in the year is a major achievement for LBA, and the earliest this has ever been reached in the airport’s history. This growth has been made possible by our airline partners, who continue to add capacity and expand choice for Yorkshire. I’d also like to thank our passengers. Every decision to fly from Leeds Bradford strengthens the case for airlines to grow further. Together, we’re building the network and the gateway Yorkshire deserves, giving people more reasons to fly local rather than face the difficult journey across the Pennines.”

