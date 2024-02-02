Menzies Aviation and Eurus Express create joint venture for growth in China

Menzies Aviation, a leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading logistics company Eurus Express to provide best-in-class cargo and logistics services in Hainan, China, and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Hainan’s free trade port status means that it is a growth priority for the JV, with both companies determined to play a key role in helping the province become an international logistics and aviation leader.

Philipp Joeinig, group CEO, Menzies Aviation, said, “We are thrilled to be working with Jackie Mung, CEO of Eurus Express, and his team, whose outlook and ambition is strategically aligned with our own vision. The creation of a JV presents a valuable opportunity for us to accelerate business growth in China and beyond to deliver best in class aviation services across the region. We are looking forward to working with Eurus Express to deliver market leading, high quality aviation services in Hainan and beyond.”

Jackie Mung, CEO, Eurus Express, said, “Our vision is to empower our people, partners and communities in Hainan to thrive, as this market transforms at breakneck speed. The future of progress relies on imagination and vision to see beyond today. By combining vast local insight and global best practices, together we can facilitate pioneering solutions for sustainable growth.”