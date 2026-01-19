Hamad International and KAHRAMAA launch EV charging stations under Tarsheed program

Hamad International Airport has partnered with the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (KAHRAMAA) to introduce public electric vehicle charging stations as part of the National Program for Conservation and Energy Efficiency, known as Tarsheed.

The initiative supports Qatar National Vision 2030, which targets a 25% reduction in national carbon emissions. The first EV charging stations have been installed on the ground level of the airport’s east parking lot.

According to the airport, the fast-charging unit can serve two vehicles at the same time and delivers up to 50kW of power. The system can provide approximately 125km of driving range in around 30 minutes. The chargers are integrated with the Tarsheed Smart EV mobile app, enabling users to locate charging points, view real-time availability, start or stop charging sessions remotely, and monitor electricity use.

Omar Najari, senior vice president of facilities management at Hamad International Airport, said, “Energy conservation is a key component of Hamad International Airport’s sustainability goals. Our collaboration with KAHRAMAA is a testament to our commitment to adopting energy-efficient practices by investing in new technologies and implementing initiatives to lower electricity use.”

KAHRAMAA said the partnership reflects a shared focus on energy efficiency and environmental protection. Eng. Rashid Alrahimi, manager of the conservation and energy efficiency department at KAHRAMAA, commented, “We always seek to promote energy efficiency and smart technologies that improve the quality of life while protecting the environment. Collaborating with Hamad International Airport on the new EV charging station initiative demonstrates our shared commitment to the State of Qatar’s sustainable future. Together, we are building a cleaner, greener transportation ecosystem for the country.”

The Tarsheed program promotes the adoption of efficient infrastructure across the country, including smart building technologies, water-saving solutions and energy-efficient building systems aimed at reducing waste and improving resource management.

Hamad International Airport says the EV charging initiative builds on existing efforts to reduce electricity consumption across its operations. Measures already in place include optimization of district cooling plants, replacement of conventional lighting with energy-efficient alternatives, and the use of smart metering systems for real-time monitoring and improved energy management. The airport plans to expand the EV charging network as part of its long-term sustainability strategy.

