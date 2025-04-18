Aberdeen Airport launches AI-powered tool to improve passenger experience

Aberdeen International Airport has unveiled Hello Aberdeen, a digital assistant designed to provide instant support and improve every stage of the passenger journey.

Passenger experience

Developed in partnership with Hello Lamp Post, the tool delivers real-time, personalized assistance, helping passengers access vital information and navigate the terminal with ease. Available via QR codes across the airport, it offers instant support on mobile devices, catering to all passengers, including those with accessibility needs and international travelers.

By automating responses to routine enquiries, the tool reduces the volume of common questions directed to staff, enabling operational teams to focus on more complex and urgent tasks.

Customer data

Hello Aberdeen also unlocks new insights into passenger needs, helping the airport identify trends, improve services and address key areas for improvement.

The new digital assistant was trialled in 2024 at Aberdeen’s sister airport, Glasgow, in partnership with Connected Places Catapult with a focus on passengers who needed special assistance. The trial showed a 50% reduction in queries being received by customer service staff; approximately 12,300 more passengers were supported per year; and an 86% satisfaction rate with service.

Mark Beveridge, managing director of Aberdeen Airport, said, “We are delighted that we have been able to launch this cutting-edge technology that will help passengers with real-time information available. This AI-powered assistant we hope will further enhance the customer experience, ensuring a smoother and more personalized journey for all that pass through Aberdeen International Airport.”

Tiernan Mines, co-founder and CEO of Hello Lamp Post, added, “The launch of Hello Aberdeen marks another key milestone in our partnership with the AGS Group, improving the experience for both passengers and staff. By freeing up staff to focus on what matters most, we’re ensuring passengers get the best support where it counts.”

