Rituals launches first airport Mind Oasis at Schiphol

Schiphol has launched the first airport Mind Oasis from luxury beauty and well-being brand Rituals Cosmetics. The 40m² Mind Oasis space is situated within a Rituals Cosmetics shop, which covers an area of 141m².

Relaxing journey

The Mind Oasis space has been specially designed for mental and physical relaxation. Travelers can receive short treatments such as the Brain Massage, which uses breathing techniques and sound vibrations to bring customers into a meditative state. According to 2024 research by DVJ Insights, 76% of visitors found that a 30-minute Brain Massage felt like two hours of sleep. Also on offer at Schiphol is the Hydro Massage, a clothes-on massage on a warm waterbed, including red light therapy, to reduce stress.

Raymond Cloosterman, founder and CEO of Rituals Cosmetics, said, “We are pleased to open our first Mind Oasis at Schiphol. This space offers travelers a peaceful environment to relax and momentarily escape the hustle and bustle.”

Arthur Reijnhart, executive director at Schiphol Commercial, added, “With the large-scale renovation of Lounge 1, we want to significantly improve the experience for our passengers with a greatly improved range of food and drinks, renovated public areas and beautiful new modern shops. The Mind Oasis offers travelers a unique place to unwind, in the middle of a lively airport. This innovative concept from Rituals fits perfectly with our ambition to make Schiphol a destination where comfort and well-being are central.”

Lounge 1 at Schiphol

The Mind Oasis is in Lounge 1 and is part of the latest 5,000m² redevelopment at Schiphol. Travelers flying within Europe enter this lounge after the security check. It recently grew from 19,000 to 24,000m2, creating more walking and seating space. Schiphol is also expanding its range of shops and catering establishments with 23 new concepts, offering travelers more variety and services.

In related news, Schiphol recently strengthened its partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail with the operation of more than 20 duty-free stores behind security control from May 1, 2025. Click here to read the full story.