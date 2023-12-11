CAVU extends partnership with PressReader

Digital newspaper, magazine and e-book platform PressReader has extended its partnership with CAVU, the airport lounge brand founded by Manchester Airport Group (MAG).

PressReader provides CAVU with sponsored access to its extensive content platform, offering over 7,000 publications from more than 120 countries in over 60 languages. Notably, publications such as The Economist are already accessible to CAVU’s lounge guests. This not only adds to the lounge experience for CAVU’s passengers, but the exclusive access is also extended to CAVU staff.

As part of this partnership, PressReader offers around-the-clock support and assistance to ensure CAVU has all the resources needed to maximize the benefits of this collaboration. This commitment reflects PressReader’s dedication to enhancing traveler experiences and its ongoing collaboration with forward-thinking brands in the industry.

Heidi Stancliffe, head of product strategy at CAVU, said, “We are happy to renew our partnership with PressReader, which provides guests in CAVU’s 26 lounges with a rich and sustainable digital reading experience. With a wide variety of languages and titles offered, PressReader is a core amenity as we continue to grow our lounge portfolio globally.”

“Our journey with CAVU began in 2020 with MAG US and continued in 2021 with MAG UK, marking a journey of evolution and growth. In renewing our global agreement with CAVU, we celebrate the enduring strength of our partnership, which aligns seamlessly with our mission of prioritizing traveler experience and innovation,” said Carlos Martínez, PressReader’s director of partnerships.

“This collaboration not only broadens global accessibility to PressReader’s extensive content platform but also elevates our brand’s presence within the travel industry. We share CAVU’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and enhancing the traveler experience in the aviation/lounge sector. Together, we’re poised for international expansion, and the synergies between our two companies are set to shape the future of travel.”

