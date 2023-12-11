Leonardo da Vinci Airport opens electric vehicle parking lot

Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Italy has opened the ADR e-move parking lot, the first and largest in Italy exclusively for electric and hybrid vehicles, according to the airport.

Located on the first floor of the Terminal B multi-story car park, the ADR e-move parking has created 74 new parking spaces for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. This total is to double by 2024. The 37 22kW columns can charge an electric car in four to five hours and a hybrid in two hours, which is in line with the parking habits of customers in multi-story car parks.

The car park has special entrances and exits and enables customers to park their cars and recharge them in full. It has an option of combining payment with the parking fee via the entrance ticket, online booking and the easyParking App, which can be downloaded from the app stores and is already available on the world’s leading e-roaming platform Hubject.

The new parking recharging points are in addition to the eight ultra-rapid recharging bays already present at the airport. ADR e-move is part of the larger project to install 5,400 electric charging points by 2031. This initiative forms part of the airport’s operating company Aeroporti di Roma’s goal to achieve zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 while also reducing airport-related emissions (Scope 3). In particular, this initiative aims to reduce the emissions generated by passengers traveling to the airport.

Marilena Blasi, chief commercial officer of Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), said, “Today, Aeroporti di Roma has taken a further step toward decarbonization. The path is still long and challenging, but we are already seeing the first results, which, in the short term, will lead to the construction of three new photovoltaic plants in our hub, one of which will be in the Lunga Sosta car park. In addition, the installation of the recharging stations will further enhance the passenger experience at our airports, which will also be more easily reached by electric vehicles through our charging stations that can be booked online.”

Antonio Fraccari, CEO of ADR Mobility, said, “After the installation of eight ultra-fast DC charging infrastructures on the airport roadway between July and December 2022, with 100kW per outlet, the inauguration of this car park is a further step on the way to simplifying vehicle charging for our customers, which include passengers, accompanying persons and rent-a-car operators. ADR Mobility has positioned itself firmly in the e-mobility value chain with the dual role of CPO and e-MSP.”

