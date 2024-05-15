Reno-Tahoe Airport to develop ground transportation center

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) has partnered with sustainable infrastructure asset manager Meridiam and on-airport consolidated rent-a-car facility provider Conrac Solutions (CS) to develop a new ground transportation center (GTC) at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) in Reno, Nevada.

New ground transportation center

The GTC will include a consolidated rent-a-car facility. According to the partners, the new facility will be energy-efficient and electric-vehicle enabled in the future, contributing to a lower overall carbon footprint for the airport. It will also include covered pedestrian access from the terminal and increase parking capacity in the airport’s garage through the relocation of rental car fleets.

US$299m MoreRNO Infrastructure Program

The US$299m privately financed project is part of the broader MoreRNO Infrastructure Program and will enhance its efficiency and sustainability at no cost to local taxpayers.

“We’re proud of this unprecedented public-private partnership with Meridiam and Conrac Solutions,” said Daren Griffin, president and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “This collaboration is a significant US$299m private-sector investment, marking a historic moment for our region. We’re committed to delivering an exceptional travel experience for our passengers while keeping the convenience and ease that they deserve, and Conrac Solutions’ proven track record in developing innovative ConRAC facilities aligns with our vision for revolutionizing ground transportation at RNO.”

Michael Minerva, CEO of Conrac Solutions, commented, “We are proud to have been selected by the rental car industry to develop, finance and operate a facility that is an important part of the airport’s MoreRNO program. Once open, the rental car facility will improve the customer experience by streamlining rental car operations within a centralized location that is still walkable from the terminal and allows for increased airport public parking capacity.”

“This project is emblematic of Meridiam’s new ownership of Conrac Solutions, focused on delivering high-quality infrastructure to US airport authorities and improving the long-term sustainability of critical transportation infrastructure for communities nationwide,” said Nicolas Rubio, CEO of Americas at Meridiam. “We are delighted to partner with the RTAA to deliver this transformational project and enhance the tourism and traveler experience for decades to come.”

