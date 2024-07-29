Self-service kiosks to enhance passenger experience at Shanghai Pudong International Airport

SITA will install its state-of-the-art passenger verification and check-in solutions at Shanghai Pudong International Airport to improve the traveler experience, with common-use self-service bag drops (SBD) and kiosks for foreign airlines and their passengers, thereby making the journey through the terminal more efficient.

SITA has currently deployed 52 kiosks and 14 SBDs across the airport, allowing international passengers to independently check in early before counters open. Travelers will avoid long queues and beat congestion, benefiting from a seamless check-in and verification experience, according to the company.

As the next step, SITA will work together with Pudong Airport to help the airport enhance the end-to-end self-services through a low-touch, safe environment, which is also in line with the airport’s digital transformation strategy.

Sumesh Patel, president, SITA APAC, said, “As air travel booms globally, and airports see a massive surge in travelers, there is an increased need for technology that can speed up the boarding process, reducing delays and traffic for passengers. With this collaboration, Pudong Airport gains SITA’s leading self-service solutions, tailored to bring a streamlined journey to international travelers at Pudong Airport. As always, we are committed to optimizing the global passenger experience with exceptional technology-driven solutions.”