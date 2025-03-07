Globetrender and Amadeus Cytric unveil 2025’s business travel trends

Global business travel spending is projected to reach US$1.64tn in 2025, up from US$1.48tn last year, according to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).

Alongside partners at travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender, Amadeus Cytric has explored the biggest developments and transformations anticipated this year and shared the 2025 Business Travel Trends report, which finds that as the sector grows, the way employees travel – and how companies manage that travel – also continues to evolve.

The report states that due to investment in AI-driven technologies, business travel is becoming more flexible, streamlined and tailored to the needs of everyone. Travelers themselves have a greater awareness of the impact of their trip on their well-being and on the world around them. By embracing these shifts, the researchers highlighted how companies can maximize the value of corporate travel, empower their workforce and stay competitive in an ever-evolving world.

The seven trends transforming business travel in 2025 are: agentic AI, meetings in motion, bespoke bundles, new-gen frequent flyers, biometrics, jetset hacking and the prioritization of domestic and regional travel.

Agentic AI

According to the report, Agentic AI is transforming the way corporations manage travel and expense. The next wave of AI, the companies say, will move the technology from passive assistance to proactive functionality, with Agentic AI working behind the scenes allowing travelers, travel managers, travel agents and finance teams to focus on more valuable tasks. Over the last two years, generative AI has been all about offering supportive assistance; from 2025 onward, the next stage will be defined by ‘proactive functionality’.

Rather than simply responding to requests, agentic AI is expected to autonomously anticipate traveler needs, helping them to rebook flights in real time, optimize itineraries based on changing schedules and even help travel managers negotiate hotel rates, as well as create, audit and approve expense reports. This shift means business travelers will experience a seamless, highly personalized journey with minimal manual input, enabling them to focus on productivity instead of logistics.

Meetings in motion

These are gaining traction to meet the needs of modern professionals. From strategizing with colleagues during flights to holding summits in privately reserved train carriages, journeys are becoming opportunities for collaboration among business travelers. With hybrid work models now the standard, the concept of meetings in motion is emerging as a key trend. This approach means business travelers can take advantage of the opportunities for real-life, informal interactions to build connections and share ideas – think of it as a water cooler moment, on the road.

Bespoke bundles

Bespoke bundles were also found to be reshaping how airlines interact with travelers and how companies manage corporate travel. New distribution capability (NDC) technology is enabling airlines and corporations to co-create airfare bundles that align with business travel policies. Imagine booking a flight where every detail – from lounge access to in-flight wi-fi – is bundled into a personalized package that saves time and money. This new level of customization is not just a distant dream; it is currently reshaping how airlines interact with travelers and how companies manage corporate travel.

New-gen frequent flyers

The research also found that new-gen frequent flyers are driving demand for more personalized and flexible business travel experiences. By 2025, Gen Z will make up more than a quarter of the global workforce, driving a shift in business travel toward flexibility, sustainability and meaningful experiences. For this young cohort, international business trips are not just about fulfilling work obligations; they view these opportunities as pathways to both career progression and personal growth. For these digital natives, business travel takes many forms.

Flexibility is at the core of Gen Z work preferences, with many seeking hybrid or remote work arrangements that enable them to travel while staying connected to their professional responsibilities. This shift is influencing corporate travel planning, with policies now incorporating options for adding annual leave to business trips.

Biometric gateways

As airports and airlines increasingly seek to offer travelers smooth, fuss-free journeys, physical passports and even smartphone boarding passes are becoming outdated. Soon, travelers will be able to move through the airport without repeatedly showing travel documents or waiting in long queues, by simply having their face scanned at key touchpoints.

For frequent flyers, being able to move through an airport with minimal queuing is key to keeping stress levels down, so it’s no surprise to learn that 73% of global air passengers are interested in using biometric data instead of passports, according to IATA’s Global Passenger Survey 2024 report.

Jetset Hacking

This is a growing trend as business travelers choose to prioritize their well-being on trips. From sleep labs to cryo chambers, wellness-focused innovations are redefining business travel, helping professionals stay healthy and productive while on the move. Whether due to late dinner meetings with clients or sleepless nights caused by jet lag, business travel can take a toll on people’s well-being.

Domestic and regional travel

Finally, domestic and regional travel is becoming a priority in response to a more fragmented environment. In a world reshaped by hybrid work, sustainability imperatives and new political figureheads, domestic and regional business travel is emerging as a cornerstone of the corporate travel landscape.

Mark Cullen, chief commercial officer at Amadeus Cytric, said, “In 2025, business travelers are increasingly aware of the impact their journeys have on both their well-being and the environment. They are open to investing in more sustainable travel options that benefit themselves and the planet. Factors such as hybrid working arrangements, economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions are reshaping the priorities of travel managers and suppliers. Meanwhile, investments in new transformational technologies are helping travel providers enhance the overall experience, making business trips smoother and more efficient while also allowing providers to allocate resources more effectively.”

Jenny Southan, CEO and founder of Globetrender, stated, “Business travel is evolving in response to shifting workforce expectations, new technologies and a greater emphasis on well-being and human connections. In 2025, companies that adapt – whether through AI-driven automation, reimagined meeting spaces or a more strategic approach to traveler health – will be best placed to maximize the value of corporate trips. This report explores the key trends transforming the future of business travel, providing insights that will help organizations stay ahead in a rapidly changing landscape.”

Clive Wratten, chief executive of The Business Travel Association, added, “This report makes it clear that business travel in is evolving at pace, shaped by advancements in AI, changing preferences for ways of working and what a modern-day workplace culture looks like, as well as a continued push for sustainable and efficient travel solutions. AI-driven automation is transforming corporate travel management, while biometric innovations are streamlining airport experiences — all of which are key developments as our national aviation sector faces ongoing pressures to improve efficiency and boost passenger capacity.

“Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and changing trade relationships, we’re also seeing a renewed emphasis on domestic and regional business travel. As both our rail and air transport networks undergo reform and investment – including efforts to improve connectivity between key UK business hubs – it’s crucial that our travel infrastructure keeps pace with these shifting demands. We need to ensure that UK businesses and everyone traveling for work can move efficiently, affordably and sustainably – the key to maintaining our position as a global leader in business and innovation.”

In related news, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amadeus to facilitate a city-wide ecosystem for the rapid prototyping of travel technology solutions and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Click here to read the full story.