Former TSA deputy federal security director joins K2 Security Screening Group 

K2 Security Screening Group, which has provided planning, management, installation and integration services at 92% of all Transportation Security Administration-regulated airports, has appointed Donald Cosner as project manager.

Cosner brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience in aviation security and airline operations, including a career with the TSA. Most recently, he served as deputy federal security director at Tampa International Airport (TPA), where he led a team of more than 1,000 federal and private officers and project managers.

Prior to his time at Tampa and spearheading multiple checkpoint and baggage expansion projects across Florida’s airports, Cosner was assistant federal security director of screening for the State of Colorado, overseeing 14 airports, including Denver International.

At K2, Cosner will lead the planning, installation and integration of passenger and checked baggage screening systems at some of the largest and busiest airports in the USA.

K2 Security Screening Group was recently selected to procure, install and deploy a security screening checkpoint at John F Kennedy International Airport’s future 10-gate terminal JFK T6. Read the full story here