London Gatwick donates unwanted toiletries to local communities

London Gatwick Airport has donated 2.1 metric tons of toiletries and hygiene products to local communities through a partnership with charity The Crawley and Horley Hygiene Bank, since the partnership began earlier in 2023.

The items include unused and unopened hygiene products such as shower gels, deodorants and shampoo, which were left behind at security by passengers. Through the agreement with The Hygiene Bank, the airport expects to also donate an estimated 10 metric tons of aerosol and cosmetics, that otherwise would have been waste, by the end this year.

The Hygiene Bank brings communities and businesses together to tackle hygiene poverty by providing products to those who need a helping hand. Through the partnership, The Hygiene Bank has been able to increase the number local community partners it supports by a third. The products collected at London Gatwick support two local schools, three local food banks, one food club, Ten Little Toes baby bank and the Danny Gallivan trust, which supports homeless veterans.

Lauren McDaniel, senior commercial operations manager at London Gatwick, said, “At London Gatwick, we are always looking for ways we can both reduce waste and support local communities. Our waste goal is to recover 100% of our operational, commercial and construction waste for beneficial use by 2030 (beneficial use is defined as repair, reuse, donation, recycling, composting or converting to fuel).



“This scheme demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meeting our goals and using resources more sustainably. We are investing in local programs and partnerships that build better communities, enable social mobility, improve health and well-being, and support people.”

Lorraine Tippett, volunteer and coordinator at The Crawley and Horley Hygiene Bank, said, “When money is tight it is toiletries that disappear from the shopping basket first. You can imagine how your well-being would be affected should you not have deodorant or are unable to wash your hair or clothes. It can affect confidence and reduce time spent with friends or colleagues. London Gatwick makes a huge difference to the people who benefit from our donations. Items such as deodorant, shampoo and toothpaste are like gold dust for us and we are very grateful.”

