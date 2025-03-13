Ninoy Aquino partners with Collins Aerospace for airport modernization

New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) has partnered with Collins Aerospace to modernize Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and improve the overall passenger experience.

This partnership will introduce advanced systems designed to streamline airport operations and align NAIA with international aviation standards. The project will begin in May 2025 and is set for completion by September 2025.

Full systems overhaul

Collins Aerospace will lead a full systems overhaul at NAIA. The modernization will introduce a common use passenger processing system and common use self-service kiosks that will enable passengers to check in and drop off luggage with ease.

Biometric screening will replace multiple document checks and reduce wait times while improving security. Security will also be strengthened with pre-security e-gates and passenger flow management systems. Real-time flight information will be available through an upgraded flight information display system and the NAIA website.

The project will also optimize airport operations. A new airport operational database and resource management system will improve staff deployment and resource allocation while a new baggage reconciliation system will provide real-time tracking to minimize lost luggage incidents. Advanced flight tracking and predictive analytics are expected to improve arrival time estimates and runway planning while an automated airline billing system will streamline transactions for landing, take-off and other airport fees.

Phased rollout

The rollout will happen in phases, beginning with Collins Aerospace deploying an on-site support team at NAIA in May 2025. By August, core systems for passenger processing, baggage tracking and resource management will be operational. The final phase, set for completion in September, will introduce self-service check-in kiosks, pre-security e-gates, self-bag drop stations and biometric boarding gates.

NNIC took over operations at the airport on September 14, 2024 and says this modernization is “long overdue”.