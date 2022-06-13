Passenger Terminal Expo opens this week!

Hundreds of leading international exhibitors will display their latest products and innovations at this week’s Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France, June 15, 16 and 17. From data analysis to the very best digital displays, baggage to biometrics, security to seating, you’ll find it all at the world’s leading international airport exhibition and conference, which is firmly on course to welcome thousands of attendees from across the globe.

The exhibition will showcase all the best new solutions to improve airport efficiency and operations and boost the passenger experience.

Highlights include Siemens Logistics‘ VarioTip, a baggage unloading automation system that can empty up to 20 ULDs per hour (approximately 800 items of baggage) in the arrivals and transfer zone. The device achieves a significantly higher continuous baggage throughput within a shorter timeframe than manual processing. VarioTip is highly versatile and can be integrated into almost any existing conveyor system within an airport.

TAV Technologies will present its next-generation airport management platform, Total Airport Management Suite (TAMS), which uses state-of-the-art technologies such as flight delay predictions for efficient resource planning, and helps airports make better decisions. The system augments user decisions and aims to minimize user intervention for increased operational performance. AI-based suggestion engines help airports leverage ‘what-if’ scenario planning and simulation tools, ensuring evolution from a reactive approach to proactive, collaborative decision making.

Visitors to Paris will be able to enjoy live demos of Veovo’s flow analytics that combine multiple data sources, including existing stereo vision camera technology, to create the most accurate picture of passenger movement by flight. Already in use at London Gatwick, the system provides valuable metrics such as actual and forecasted waiting times, occupancy and passenger throughput. As the platform is not restricted by proprietary sensor technology, it can aggregate and analyze people movement data from any source. This flexibility enables the airport to integrate and protect its existing stereo vision camera investments with new IoT sensors and data sources, thereby enhancing its understanding of customer behavior across the facility.

Smiths Detection will show how it is working toward fully automatic prohibited items detection systems (APIDS) and, ultimately, alarm-only image analysis at the checkpoint, following the introduction of a certification process for object recognition algorithms. The company will also present its Checkpoint.Evoplus advanced screening and management platform that integrates components from across the entire screening area, collecting and aggregating data to deliver valuable insights, making it easy to monitor system health and performance metrics in real time for faster, more informed decision making.

Amadeus will showcase a complete end-to-end biometric passenger journey with facial recognition across all service points, from enrollment – on or off the airport – to boarding. Expo attendees will be among the first to be introduced to Airport Insights, Amadeus’s soon-to-be-launched data and analytics product suite. Using data collected from passenger service points and the broader Amadeus travel ecosystem, this new solution provides airport operators with valuable insights that can be leveraged to enable proactive airport management.

Conference of the year

The conference, which this year will feature more than 400 speakers across three days and nine daily streams, will feature the latest insights and expert advice on how to meet the challenges presented by the post-pandemic aviation landscape. Leading speakers include Steve Armitage, head of technology design and innovation at London Heathrow Airport; Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports; Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports; and Aimen Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO, Oman Airports.

Augustin de Romanet, chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, the host airport authority for Passenger Terminal Expo 2022, will get things started with the Passenger Terminal Conference opening address at 08:40 on June 15. He will welcome visitors to the event and discuss two of the biggest challenges facing the aviation industry: the decarbonization of air travel and improving the passenger experience. De Romanet will explore how Groupe ADP and the wider aviation industry can address these challenges and shape the airport of tomorrow. Further Groupe ADP speakers will share their expertise across all nine dedicated conference streams.

There will also be some fantastic networking opportunities open to all attendees, including the Opening Day Party and Skytrax World Airport Awards, which take place in the exhibition hall at 17:30 on June 16. Regarded as the ‘Oscars of the airport industry’, the Skytrax World Airport Awards celebrate the best airport operators, terminals, staff, retailers, service providers and more that make the aviation industry so special.

