Changi Airport to reopen Terminal 4

Singapore Changi Airport has announced plans to reopen Terminal 4 (T4) and resume departure operations in the southern wing of Terminal 2 (T2).

The airport’s operator, Changi Airport Group (CAG), will reopen these facilities in September and October 2022, in an effort to add to the airport’s operating capacity and recover to 2019 levels of passenger traffic.

While the southern wing of T2 reopens, expansion and upgrading work will continue in the northern wing. Passengers arriving at T2 will have access to brand-new stores by The Shilla Duty Free (beauty products) and Lotte Duty Free (wines and spirits) in August and September respectively, and up to four food and beverage concepts will open in October.

It is expected that there will be a small number of retail outlets and food and beverage options to serve passengers when T4 reopens. According to Changi Airport, it is expected that airlines previously operating at T4 will return to the terminal upon its reopening.

Since the relaxation of travel protocols in Singapore on April 1, 2022, passenger traffic at Changi Airport has begun recovering. For the first week of June 2022, passenger traffic at Changi Airport reached 48% of the levels it reached before Covid-19. In response to this uptick in air travel, airlines have requested to launch more flights for winter 2022.

Lee Seow Hiang, CEO of CAG, said, “The fast rebound in travel demand has given us great encouragement to prepare Changi Airport for the full recovery of passenger volume back to pre-Covid-19 levels. The additional capacity offered by T4 and T2 will put Changi Airport in a good position to capture this recovery and support the business and operational needs of airlines.

“To support the travel recovery, our airport partners have been actively recruiting more manpower to fill various positions in the airport, from frontline staff to airside workers,” he continued. “At the same time, we are accelerating efforts to secure more tenants for the two terminals, to better serve our passengers. We are optimistic and excited about the future for Changi Airport and look forward to serving passengers again in our reopened terminals.”