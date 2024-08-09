Birmingham Airport updates Hidden Disabilities Sunflower service

Birmingham Airport in the UK has updated its Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, which enables passengers to discreetly make others aware of their hidden disability.

Updated Sunflower Lanyard check-in facility

To ensure that customers that require the Sunflower Lanyard service can access it, a new ‘check-in’ facility will be introduced. This new system will ensure that passengers with hidden disabilities can be assisted by trained colleagues from the airport while traveling.

Birmingham Airport adds that the service is there to ensure that the airport journey is as stress-free and calm as possible for those with hidden disabilities – it is not a service that will fast-track any processes that others may be experiencing at the airport.

To access the service, all customers using a Sunflower Lanyard need to first register with the Assisted Travel desk on-site, before accessing security. Once registered, airport teams can discuss the level of assistance required with customers, ensuring a consistent level of service for those who require it.

Chris Wilson, head of terminal operations at Birmingham Airport, said, “The Sunflower Lanyard has been in place for many years here at Birmingham Airport to assist our customers with hidden disabilities and those requiring assistance whilst traveling through the airport.

“This new process ensures we can fully support our customers with the help they need, whether from the check-in point to the aircraft or just through the security process. The choice is up to our customers, ensuring their independence.

“Our customers are at the heart of what we do. This new check-in service will help us deliver the best customer service to everyone, while also allowing us to understand how many people need support at any given time.”

Andy Wright, independent chairman of the Birmingham Airport Accessibility Forum, said, “I am aware of the increase in passengers now requiring a Sunflower Lanyard, most of which appear to already be in possession of their own lanyard. This new scheme will help better manage the service offered to customers registering directly with the Assisted Travel team upon arrival. This will ensure that the resource can now be better utilized to support those for whom the Sunflower Lanyard policy was originally created.”

Birmingham Airport’s accessible passenger experience

Customers who have booked assisted travel with their airline or tour operator should go to the Assisted Travel desk when on-site, or call from a help point, as is the current process. Customers arriving who need assistance and who will be using the Sunflower Lanyard due to hidden disabilities are required to check-in at the Assisted Travel desk. The Assisted Travel Team will liaise with the customer to ensure their assistance needs are understood and a tag will be issued. The lanyard and the tag should be visible to airport colleagues so that they can use their enhanced training to make the experience more comfortable or simply ask if there’s anything they can help the passenger with. The Sunflower Lanyard does not automatically guarantee passage through the Express Lane, and this is monitored by customer service teams each day.

As travel can be an overwhelming process for some, the airport has measures in place to support its assisted travel and passengers with hidden disabilities. These include: the Airside Sunflower Lounge, where customers can wait before their flight is a quiet space away from the bustle of the lounge; accessible toilets throughout the terminal, including a Changing Places facility; colleagues trained to assist passengers with neuro-diverse needs; an Accessibility Forum, which is independently chaired; and interactive play zones around the airport for customers.

