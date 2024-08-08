BigBear.ai signs advanced technologies agreement with Heathrow

BigBear.ai has announced a master service agreement with Heathrow Airport to develop and deliver advanced technologies. The company provides image-based anomaly and threat detection, advanced analytics and digital twin capabilities.

The contract enables a wide range of potential projects and aims to improve security and operational effectiveness at the airport, while enhancing the overall experience for travelers.

In March, BigBear.ai completed its acquisition of Pangiam Intermediate Holdings, a specialist in travel and digital identity industries.

In related news, SITA recently signed a five-year extension with Heathrow Airport to provide a range of network, telecommunications and connectivity services, while introducing new solutions to businesses operating within Heathrow. Click here to read the full story.