Aberdeen International Airport unveils limited-edition whisky.

Aberdeen International Airport has launched an exclusive new whisky, created in collaboration with Fable Whisky and Avolta, which it says marks the spirit of Offshore Europe and celebrates the city’s rich heritage.

The Aberdeen Edition Batch One is a limited release of just 240 bottles, and will be available exclusively at Avolta’s World Duty Free store at the airport.

This special edition whisky is part of Fable’s Great Cities series, which combines storytelling, art and exceptional Scotch whisky to honor iconic urban landscapes.

Crafted from a blend of single-malt Scotch whiskies, matured for a minimum of eight years in ex-bourbon barrels and hogshead casks, the Aberdeen Edition is bottled at 46.5% ABV, non-chill-filtered and with natural color.

It offers a sweet and spiced finish, making it a standout choice for collectors and connoisseurs alike, according to the companies.

Tasting notes: Nose: Freshly baked pastries and raisins Taste: Mashed bananas, molasses with baking spices Finish: Lingering spice and fresh orange peel

The bottle features exclusive artwork by Hugo Cuellar, a Bolivian-born, London-based illustrator and animator whose work captures the essence of Aberdeen’s urban charm. Cuellar’s visual storytelling brings the city to life, blending its industrial legacy with imaginative flair.

“We’re delighted to introduce this beautifully crafted whisky in celebration of Offshore Europe and Aberdeen’s global significance in energy and innovation,” said Robert Paterson, head of operations at Aberdeen International Airport. “The collaboration with Fable and World Duty Free reflects our commitment to offering passengers unique, locally inspired experiences.”

Calum Lawrie, a director at Fable Whisky, said, “We’re thrilled to introduce this exclusive Aberdeen City Edition blended malt Scotch whisky for Aberdeen International Airport, a gateway that lies just a short journey from the heart of Speyside. This release not only celebrates the rich whisky heritage of the region but also marks another exciting step in our strong partnership with World Duty Free.”

“We’re always seeking exceptional and exclusive products for our World Duty Free customers,” added Aisha Dad, Avolta’s category manager for liquor in the UK. “The Aberdeen Edition from Fable is a perfect example of a whisky that combines artistry, storytelling and quality – making it a must-have for travelers passing through Aberdeen.”

The Aberdeen Edition Batch One is available now exclusively at World Duty Free at Aberdeen International Airport, retailing at £39.99 (US$53.75).

