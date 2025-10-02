London Luton Airport selects Lagardère Travel Retail as duty-free operator.

London Luton Airport (LLA) has selected Lagardère Travel Retail to operate duty-free stores at the airport in a ten-year contract coming into effect on November 1, 2026.

The France-based company will have a significantly extended duty-free retail space across the terminal, rising from 2,530m² to 3,340m², in a move to enhance the shopping experience for travelers.

The new concession will see LLA’s main duty-free store in departures grow by over 40%, from 1,870m² to 2,680m², and will also include the operation of a secondary duty-free store in departures and a store in arrivals.

The main duty-free store is also set to undergo a comprehensive redesign that will include a new Bottega Prosecco bar, designed specifically for the airport.

Mark Jennings, head of retail and surface access at LLA, commented, “London Luton Airport has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail since 2005, a 20-year period that has seen passenger numbers at the airport climb from around 9 million to almost 18 million this year.

“Our continued collaboration follows a highly competitive tender process, delivered with the support of the airport owner Luton Rising and under the stewardship of shareholders AENA and InfraBridge, in which the winning proposal stood out for its quality and for matching the scale of our duty-free ambitions in this next exciting new chapter for the airport.”

Peter Newbould, CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland, added, “This is a proud moment for all of us at Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland. Our teams have worked tirelessly on this tender, and I am delighted that London Luton Airport has recognized our determination to take the quality of duty-free retail to a new level here.

“We’ve built a strong platform in LLA over recent years, but we can always do more to ensure we meet the changing needs of our customers. I would also like to sincerely thank all at London Luton Airport for their trust. We look forward to working closely with them to achieve our common goals together.”

