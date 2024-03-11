Changi Airport expands ChangiVerse interactive digital experience.

Singapore Changi Airport has expanded the ChangiVerse, its virtual reality airport experience, to include the new Terminal 2 and the Gardentopia game.

ChangiVerse was launched in April 2023 on Roblox as a virtual area, featuring Jewel Changi Airport and its sights, such as the control tower, the waterfall, an outdoor dinosaur display attraction Jurassic Mile, a plane hangar, and more. The year-end festive season saw the debut of CandyVerse, a snow-based addition to the metaverse.

In the ChangiVerse, players accumulate experience points and collect butterfly tokens from a range of games – including Changi Kart racing, baggage claim and check-in – while unlocking access to special areas and items, such as planes and ChangiVerse-exclusive user-generated content (UGC) and wearables for their avatar.

Gardentopia is modeled after Changi’s Dreamscape and features a garden with various ‘Garden Bosses’, ranging from Fire to Rainbow, Jurassic to Cyber. Passengers can speak to them to find out what kind of plants they like and plant them nearby to increase their satisfaction level. There are exclusive UGCs to collect with the defeat of each Garden Boss – 11 in total, ranging in rarity from common to legendary.

Roblox players in Singapore can take part in the Gardentopia contest and be one of the first 100 winners to take home 10,000 Changi Rewards points (worth S$50 in Changi e-vouchers) and a S$30 Roblox gift card. The competition will run until April 7, 2024.

They must defeat the first four Gardentopia Garden Bosses and take a screenshot of their avatar with the Fire Boss. Then they need to post a screenshot and photo of themselves with T2’s Wonderfall in person on their public Instagram, TikTok, or X profile and tag @changiairport. They then need to send their Changi Rewards membership number, Roblox account ID and a link to their social media post to the airport’s email.

