Arriva provides electric buses for long-term parking transfer at Schiphol

The new buses are charged primarily using solar energy generated by the solar panels on the roof of the P3 garage. Schiphol supplements this energy with sustainably generated electricity when necessary and aims to maximize the share of solar energy through smart charging cycle management. With the introduction of these electric buses, Schiphol, together with Arriva, is taking a significant step toward reducing emissions and making its mobility offerings more sustainable.

The deployment of the electric buses is a joint project between Schiphol and transportation operator Arriva. Schiphol has developed and manages the charging infrastructure, while Arriva procured the buses and provided expertise in zero-emission solutions. This collaboration led to the selection of electric buses from supplier Solaris.

As a result of the extra length of the buses, travelers benefit from more space, which will be especially noticeable during busier times. The P3 bus runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.