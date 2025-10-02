Beirut Airport security officers complete UK-funded behavioral detection training

Lebanese airport security personnel have successfully completed a UK-funded behavioral detection training course at Beirut International Airport.

The training took place over a three-week period, delivered in partnership with the Lebanese Armed Forces, General Security and Internal Security Forces. The mission is to enhance airport safety for all passengers, and counter threats such as terrorism, smuggling and criminal activity. The training included 18 female officers from General Security and Internal Security Forces.

The British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell, said that the training has already shown results, with techniques reportedly used in a recent arrest related to a shooting incident.

Since its inception in 2018, the UK-funded behavioral detection training program has provided airport security teams with tactical skills to identify and disrupt potential terrorist threats.

