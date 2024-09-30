Sydney Airport awards Domestic Travel Essentials retail contract to Lagardère AWPL

Sydney Airport in Australia has awarded the Domestic Travel Essentials retail contract to Lagardère AWPL. The new retail offering will span 2,500m2 across 14 locations and will include traditional news, books and convenience offerings as well as technology and pharmacy, Lego stores and a new concept for Relay.

Domestic travel mega-store

As part of the new retail offering, Sydney Airport will showcase one of the largest Travel Essentials stores in Australia with a mega-store of over 650m2 in T2 Domestic.

Sydney Airport’s new retail concept

Mark Zaouk, group executive of commercial at Sydney Airport, commented, “We’re flipping the script on the traditional travel essentials model to deliver a new and fresh concept for travelers who desire more from their airport experience at Australia’s busiest airport terminal.

“Our goal is to create a collaborative environment where anything is possible, ensuring that customer service goes beyond five stars to deliver a world-class experience, and Lagardère AWPL’s creative vision aligns perfectly with that goal – we’re excited to see their plans realized at our domestic terminals.”

Costa Kouros, CEO of Lagardere AWPL, said, “We are delighted to be awarded the Travel Essentials portfolio at T2 and T3 Domestic terminals at Sydney Airport. Our new Travel Essentials offering at Sydney Airport will see the experience transform with the addition of new categories and products. The new offerings will also showcase our commitment to sustainability, from material selection to waste and energy reduction.”

