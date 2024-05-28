Bradley Airport announces changes to TSA security checkpoints

The Connecticut Airport Authority has announced a change in the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Currently, Bradley International Airport has two TSA security checkpoints inside its main terminal, Terminal A. One is centrally located in the lobby of the departures level and the second is between the United Airlines ticket counter and the hallway to the Sheraton Hotel.

On May 1, 2024, all TSA PreCheck lanes relocated from the main security checkpoint to the second TSA screening checkpoint. This screening location will be for passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck and those who have both TSA PreCheck and CLEAR. Passengers who do not have TSA PreCheck will continue using the general TSA screening lanes at the main TSA screening checkpoint, which now will have additional lanes for screening. CLEAR will remain available at both security checkpoints.

In related news, David Pekoske, administrator of TSA, recently outlined the TSA budget request for screening and authentication technologies. Click here to read the full story.