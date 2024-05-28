Denver International opens three dining options on Concourse A-West

As part of a new Marketplace on Concourse A, Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado has opened Elway’s Taproom & Grill, Tacos Tequila Whiskey and Peet’s Coffee.

These three businesses are the first to open on the Concourse A-West expansion area, near gate A20, since it opened to the public in November 2022.

Food and beverage options at Denver Airport

Elway’s Taproom & Grill, owned by Denver Broncos Hall of Famer John Elway and his partner Tim Schmidt, offers fresh food and beverage selections. It features a beer list, USDA hand-cut prime steaks and several new additions to the menu.

“We have been thrilled with the success of Elway’s Steakhouse on Concourse B and are excited to expand the brand with an Elway’s Taproom & Grill on Concourse A. Skyport Hospitality and JAF Concessions are strong partners that we trust to deliver on our standards of excellence,” Elway said.

Since 2010, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, another locally owned business, has proudly served Coloradans handcrafted tacos and a selection of tequila and whiskey. “We are extremely excited and humbled to team with Skyport, JAF and brand partners Elway’s and Peet’s on this A Concourse expansion. It is a beautiful addition to the airport and highlights DEN’s vision for the future,”said chef and owner Kevin T Morrison.

Rounding out the marketplace is Peet’s Coffee. Based in California, Peet’s Coffee has been serving coffee enthusiasts since 1966. Although Peet’s has a national presence across nearly 30 airports, this is the first Peet’s Coffee location at DEN.

“Peet’s Coffee is thrilled to have landed at Denver International Airport,” said Robyn Quintal, senior director of business development at Peet’s Coffee. “DEN passengers will be able to refuel with us at our new coffee destination on Concourse A.”

Concourse A-West’s Marketplace

This marketplace was brought to life through a joint venture between Skyport Hospitality and JAF Concessions. Founded in 1994 by David Mosteller, Skyport Hospitality currently operates several food and beverage locations at DEN, including Elway’s Steakhouse on Concourse B. JAF Concessions, owned by Jennifer Winchester, is a Denver-based, 100% women-owned Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) company. JAF Concessions began business at DEN in 2013 and has steadily grown at the airport.

“Today is a great symbol of the transformational power of this airport. DEN is a place that celebrates local brands and local legends, which is why we’re honored to open Elway’s Taproom & Grill, as well as Tacos Tequila Whiskey and Peet’s Coffee,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “Denver is really expanding its footprint on the international stage. Part of that is that we want customers who visit this airport to be reminded of what they love about Denver and to experience dining and retail that they can only find in Denver.”

“DEN is one of the busiest airports in the world. As we continue to grow, we will remain focused on our passengers and their wide range of experiences throughout the airport,” said Phil Washington, CEO of DEN. “It is an honor and an exciting opportunity to open new dining options for our passengers in one of our newly expanded concourses. I have no doubt that passengers will love not just the elevated food, but also the modern design and exceptional service that Elway’s Taproom & Grill, Tacos Tequila Whiskey and Peet’s Coffee will offer.”

