Smiths Detection launches new hold baggage and cargo screening system.

Smiths Detection has launched a modular hold baggage and air cargo screening system that is designed to meet current and future standards.

Built on the company’s explosives detection system (EDS) platform, the SDX 10080 SCT features dual-energy computed tomography (CT) and an optional high-resolution dual-view line scanner (LS).

Flexibility is offered through two configurations: the SDX 10080 SCT and the SDX 10080 SCT LS. As a CT-only system, the SCT features a compact, energy-efficient design, while the SCT LS adds 2D images. Both configurations have been engineered to keep pace with change. The system is designed to meet current ECAC Standard 3.2, TSA 7.3, and achieve ACSTL approval for EDS, while its platform provides readiness for future standards such as ECAC Standard 4.0 or TSA 9.0.

Designed as a true drop-in replacement, the system maintains full network compatibility and the same physical footprint as existing Smiths Detection hold baggage scanners.

The SDX 10080 SCT has a conveyor speed of 0.5m/s and features dynamic calibration, reduced object spacing, a new curtain design and a large 107 x 81cm tunnel, enabling throughput of over 1,800 items per hour. It is interoperable with platforms such as Electora and application suites such as iCmore.

