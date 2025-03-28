Clear expands TSA PreCheck enrollment locations

Clear, an official US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck enrollment provider, has added five new locations to enroll and renew travelers in the program.

With the addition of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Gerald R Ford International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Portland International Airport, Clear now has 58 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations across the USA. The company expects to launch additional locations throughout 2025.

TSA PreCheck members are able to keep shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint, and keep laptops and 3-1-1-compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

Clear is also extending its partnership with American Express, which provides eligible American Express card members who enroll in Clear, and pay using their qualifying American Express credit cards, up to US$199 in annual statement credits for their Clear Plus membership.

