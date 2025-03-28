Point Security to market Liberty Defense’s Hexwave to US airports

Liberty Defense has entered a strategic non-exclusive distribution agreement with Point Security Inc., based in Lexington, North Carolina, to introduce the Hexwave walkthrough people screening system to US airports.

Point Security has 30 years of experience in the sale, rental and service of checkpoint security equipment.

As part of the distribution agreement, Point Security will add the Hexwave system, which uses AI and machine learning to detect weapons and other threats in real time, to its security equipment and services portfolio.

Hexwave has received a formal equipment authorization approval from the US Federal Communications Commission. Read more about it here.