DFW selects Curie Technologies software platform for security management

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has entered a five-year licensing agreement for the deployment of Curie Technologies’ software platform.

Curie is a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to help aviation professionals efficiently manage mission-critical security equipment. It has been designed to support frontline equipment operators in digitizing manual reporting and compliance processes and connects the airport and its service providers with common data on equipment availability and risk.

The implementation of Curie at DFW spans multiple terminals and will be used daily by the airport’s security and operations teams. The platform will support equipment availability management, direct-to-vendor ticketing, work order tracking, health and performance monitoring and compliance-related data capture.

