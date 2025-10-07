Drone sightings disrupt operations at Munich Airport.

Flight operations have been severely disrupted at Munich Airport after multiple drone sightings.

The first incident occurred on the evening of October 2, when several drones were sighted in the vicinity of and on the grounds of Munich Airport, with the first reports received around 830pm. State law enforcement immediately launched extensive search operations with a large number of officers in the vicinity of the airport. At the same time, the federal police carried out surveillance and search operations on the airport grounds. No perpetrators were identified. Drones were again reported later that evening at 9:05pm near the airport fence and at 10:10pm the first sighting on airports grounds was made. Consequently, flights were suspended, affecting both runways. Munich Airport said there were 17 flight cancellations and 15 diversions.

Operations resumed on October 3, however, German air traffic control again restricted and ultimately suspended flight operations at the airport that evening due to new drone sightings. This resulted in 23 arriving flights being diverted and the cancellation of 12 flights to Munich. In addition, 46 departures could not take place as planned and were cancelled or postponed. Around 6,500 passengers were affected. Drone sightings continued in the early hours of October 4, causing further delays throughout the weekend.

The airport said in a statement on October 4, “Munich Airport worked with the airlines to immediately provide for passengers in the terminals. These activities will continue on Saturday evening and into Sunday night. Numerous camp beds will again be set up, and blankets, air mattresses, drinks and snacks will be distributed. In addition, some shops, restaurants and a pharmacy in the public area will extend their opening hours and remain open throughout the night. In addition to employees of the airport, airlines and service providers, numerous volunteers are also on duty.”

Elsewhere, local media reported that Czech police had launched what was termed a major security operation at Prague Airport on October 3 after an anonymous call warned of incoming drones.

These incidents follow reports of drone sightings at Copenhagen Airport and Oslo Airport at the end of September. Writing on its social media channels on September 23, CPH said large drones were observed on September 22. “The drones came from several directions and moved in and out of the airport over a period of approximately four hours,” the airport said in a statement, adding that the police estimated that a “capable actor” was behind the activity.

In related news, Airports Council International warned of drone threats to airports earlier this year