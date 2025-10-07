NEC and Outsight cooperate on airport operational intelligence.

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) and Outsight are collaborating to deliver airport operational intelligence.

The companies are combining NEC‘s airport technology platform with Outsight‘s 3D lidar spatial artificial intelligence capabilities to provide real-time 3D understanding of airport environments.

Together, the technologies provide a real-time motional digital twin of airport spaces, automated detection and anonymized tracking of people and objects, behavioral pattern analysis to enhance security and efficiency, integration with existing airport systems, and scalable use across a range of airport environments.

Outsight said on October 1 that the companies’ joint capabilities are already being realized at an international airport in North America, where the integrated system delivers anonymized spatial analysis at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. The technology estimates queue density, passenger flow and wait times, with data shared on lobby displays to support real-time communication and travel awareness.

