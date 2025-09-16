India launches trusted traveler program at five more airports.

India has launched the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveler Program (FTI-TTP) at Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode and Amritsar airports. FTI-TTP is intended to enhance security and improve passenger convenience by reducing wait time, bottlenecks and the need for manual checks. The system enables immigration clearance in as little as 30 seconds.

The program originally launched in Delhi in 2024, followed by implementation at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi and Ahmedabad airports. The Ministry of Home Affairs also plans to integrate FTI-TTP in the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports.

To enroll in the FTI-TTP program, applicants must register via a dedicated online portal by filling in their details and uploading the required documents. The biometrics of registered applicants are collected at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or while passing through the airport. Registered travelers need to scan their boarding passes, issued by the airline, at the e-gate and then scan their passports. A traveler’s biometrics are verified at the e-gates installed at arrival and departure points. Upon successful verification, the e-gate automatically opens and immigration clearance is granted.

