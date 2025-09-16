TSA checkpoint upgraded as part of Southwest Wyoming modernization plan.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s new terminal is now fully operational with new advanced imaging technology (AIT) and a computed tomography (CT) unit. TSA worked closely with the airport on the design of the security checkpoint.

AIT technology screens travelers for metallic and non-metallic threats, including weapons, explosives and other objects that may be concealed under layers of clothing. These units have been proved to reduce the frequency of full-body pat-downs. The technology uses millimeter-wave technology, which meets national health and safety standards. Automated target recognition software eliminates passenger-specific images and instead auto-detects potential threats by indicating their location on a generic ‘cookie-cutter’ outline of a person. The generic outline is identical for all passengers.

The new checkpoint also features a CT checkpoint scanner that provides TSA officers with three-dimensional views of the contents of carry-on bags. When the CT scanners are in use at the checkpoint, travelers do not need to remove electronics or travel-size liquids from their carry-on luggage.

The opening to the x-ray tunnel on a CT unit is slightly smaller than on a traditional x-ray unit, so TSA advises travelers not to force larger items into the tunnel, but instead ask a TSA officer for assistance. Every carry-on item must be placed in a bin for screening.

The checkpoint is part of Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport’s terminal modernization plan, which more than doubles the size of the terminal space and adds passenger amenities including a boarding bridge, improved restrooms and seating with device chargers.

