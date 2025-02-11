Hamburg Airport implements ADB Safegate’s apron management system

Hamburg Airport in Germany has achieved full operational status with the latest version of OneControl, an integrated controlling working position (ICWP) system developed and delivered by ADB Safegate. This implementation is expected to enable the airport to effectively manage the increasing demands of air traffic, ensuring continuous operational safety and efficiency.

ADB Safegate’s OneControl system

According to the partners, OneControl integrates comprehensive air and ground situational awareness with superior tracking accuracy, designed to meet the requirements of Common Project 1 of the European ATM Master Plan.

Advanced features, including airport safety nets, shadow routing and silent coordination, have been introduced. The project followed a rigorous testing and acceptance program that included software performance, reliability tests and controller feedback sessions.

Building on a long-term partnership

This system is the result of several years of collaborative effort between ADB Safegate and Hamburg Airport, including work between engineers, software developers and apron controllers. The partnership began in 2009 with the commissioning of the first Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) for the Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS), which is still operated continuously by DFS today.

Dirk Behrens, director of aviation at Hamburg Airport, remarked, “Implementing OneControl has significantly enhanced our apron control operations. Its sophisticated features and highly integrated interfaces to numerous airport systems have elevated our capability to manage ground traffic complexities on the apron, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining the highest safety and efficiency standards.”

Gonzalo Moreno-Muñoz, vice president of tower at ADB Safegate, commented, “I want to thank the whole team at Hamburg Airport for their trust and close collaboration. It was the first comprehensive commissioning of OneControl in Germany. The operational deployment of OneControl at Hamburg Airport represents not just a technological milestone but also the strong delivery commitment with our customers.”

