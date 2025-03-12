Morocco overhauls airport security

The Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) has reorganized the security screening areas at Casablanca Mohammed V Airport and Marrakech Menara Airport. ONDA says travelers using the airports can pass more quickly through all the entry points now that screening equipment and lanes have been moved and reconfigured. Mohammed V was the first airport to make these changes (on March 5) with Marrakech Menara following on March 7. Other airports are expected to follow suit.

This reorganization initiative is part of ONDA’s Airports 2030 strategy, which aims to modernize and optimize the passenger experience.

To meet the growing demand at Marrakech Menara, ONDA has already updated the airport’s terminal to better manage spaces and passenger flow, particularly by increasing the waiting capacity on arrival and redeveloping specific control areas for international and domestic flights. Personnel reinforcements and additional equipment have also been deployed. Several other projects are planned to reduce waiting time, including the installation of e-gates.

Mohammed V Airport won an airport service quality award from Airports Council International in 2024. Read more about it here.