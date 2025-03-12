ACI World reveals ASQ Airport Experience Award winners

Airports Council International (ACI) World, in partnership with travel technology company Amadeus, have announced the winners of the 2024 ASQ Airport Experience Awards, which are determined exclusively by passengers.

2024 ASQ Awards highlights

The award categories were Best Airports by Size and Region, Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport, Cleanest Airport and Top Airports for Arrivals. The ASQ Awards are based on real-time feedback from travelers through live surveys at airports worldwide. The 2024 ASQ Awards Ceremony will take place at the ACI World Airport Experience Summit in Guangzhou, China, from September 8-11, 2025.

2024 marked a milestone for the ASQ program, with almost 700,000 surveys filled, and over half of the world’s travelers passing through ASQ-rated airports. A record-breaking 181 ASQ Awards were presented to 95 airports across the globe, recognizing their commitment to exceptional passenger experience.

Regional winners

Certain airports won ASQ Awards in all five departure categories: Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport, Beijing Daxing International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman International Airport, Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport, Milas-Bodrum Airport, Rome Fiumicino Airport, Chihuahua International Airport, Mazatlán International Airport, Monterrey International Airport, Salalah Airport, Gerald R. Ford International Airport and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence

The ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence recognizes airports that have consistently excelled in service over the past decade. This year, 10 airports were inducted into this list: Alicante – Elche Airport; Beijing Daxing International Airport; Copenhagen Airport; El Hierro Airport; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Inverness Airport; Jenderal Ahmad Yani International Airport; Juanda International Airport; Salalah Airport; and Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport.

Justin Erbacci, director general of ACI World, said, “In today’s fast-evolving world, where passenger expectations are higher than ever, airports must continually push the boundaries of service to stay ahead. The 2024 ASQ Awards honor airports that create memorable, seamless experiences that transform the entire passenger journey and help shape the future of air travel.”

Rudy Daniello, executive vice president of AirOps at Amadeus, added, “The aviation industry is on the cusp of radical improvements to the passenger experience. Changes to underlying airline systems and technology standards provide the flexibility to rethink decades-old processes and truly transform travel. Imagine a future where you no longer need to check in for a flight, with visa checks happening digitally before travel. In this vision, airport terminals can be refocused around the passenger, with the need for fixed desks and associated queues greatly reduced. We envision greater personalization, roaming agents and a greatly simplified passenger experience. I’m excited to see how these changes are received by airports and travelers.”

In related news, Airports Council International (ACI) World’s recent Airport Traffic Forecasts 2024–2053 report found that global passenger numbers are expected to reach 17.7 billion by 2043 and 22.3 billion by 2053 – nearly 2.4 times the projected volume for 2024. Click here to read the full story.